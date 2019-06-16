Summer in the Killeen area means two things — temperatures are on the rise and children are out of school.
There are many things parents and children can do to ensure they have a safe and fun summer.
One of the most popular summer activities in Texas is going to the pool, lake or splash pad. Below is a list of tips for keeping children safe near the water.
Use sunscreen
One way to ruin a good aquatic adventure is to get sun burned. Parents should apply the sunscreen prior to their children being exposed to the sun, and they should reapply the sunscreen at regular intervals. Mary Reed, a Fort Hood resident, said she reapplies sunscreen on her two children every two hours.
“They get sunscreen every two hours out in the sun,” she said.
Dr. Erin Reed, director of inpatient medicine at AdventHealth in Killeen recommended sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.
Supervise the children and use the buddy system
Some kids might not want to constantly hear phrases such as “Don’t leave my sight,” or “Use the buddy system,” but it could save their lives. Drowning is the second-leading cause of unintended death for children age 1 to 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rikki Martinez, a Killeen resident and father of four, explained his strategy for using the buddy system.
“We have four boys, so typically we tell our two older boys to pick one of the littler ones and stick with them,” he said.
Julianna Baxter, aquatics supervisor for Killeen Parks and Recreation, said anything can happen. “Even when they’re at the side of the pool, anything can happen with a glance away,” she said.
Keep them hydrated
In the Texas heat, dehydration is a silent threat.
Harker Heights resident and mother of two, Nikki Toulouse, said it’s important to start early. “That starts when they wake up,” she said. “You have to have them drinking water all day.”
She said she typically gives her children just water, because they get a lot of salt with the food they consume for lunch.
Give them rest breaks
Being out in the sun for long periods of time can cause children to fatigue easily, so giving them rest breaks will be key to keeping up their energy.
At the Lions Club water park, they have rest breaks at the 45-minute mark of every hour after the first hour. “It’s to make sure patrons are drinking water and eating something, because heat is real,” Baxter said.
“I just like to remind people that your child’s safety is a shared responsibility,” Baxter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.