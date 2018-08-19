Central Texans will have several opportunities to get involved in their respective communities this week at events like a Harker Heights city council public hearing Tuesday and a wine workshop Wednesday in Georgetown.
A community meeting regarding sex trafficking will be hosted Thursday by the nonprofit Texas! Save Our Youth in Killeen.
Back-to-school events are slated for the weekend, including a screening Friday of “Tangled” at the Chick-fil-A in Killeen and a churchwide fellowship swimming event Saturday at Lions Club Park Aquatic Center.
Other events, including The Islands Invade Central Texas and the Summer Soul Jamboree are coming Saturday to Harker Heights, followed by a group run Sunday at Dana Peak Park.
Monday
The Killeen Mall, 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen will host a Scavenger Hunt from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Youth are invited to pick up a free summer scavenger hunt page at the Killeen Mall management office near J.C. Penney. Three different hunts are available for different age groups. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/1075587909273017/
Tuesday
A free military appreciation lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Veterans United Home Loans, 1302 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. For more information, go to https://killeen.veteransunited.com/events/2018-08-21/.
The Harker Heights City Council will host a public hearing at 3 p.m. at the Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, to discuss the city budget and fee schedule for the fiscal year 2019. A proposed budget and fee schedule is available at the Harker Heights Public Library, City Hall and on the city’s website at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/images/PDF/FY-2018-2019-Proposed-Budget.pdf
Wednesday
Shade Tree Wine Bistro, 103 N. Austin Ave., Suite 105, Georgetown, will host an Old World vs. New World white wines workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The workshop will include a flight of wine, cheeses and educational material. Admission is $40 per person and includes 1.5 hours of instruction. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/1914374045251111/
Thursday
Texas! Save Our Youth will host a community meeting on sex trafficking from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The event will have a panel of guest speakers, who discuss a variety of topics pertaining to sex trafficking, along with the screening of two short films about human trafficking. The event is free and open to the public. The nonprofit organization hopes to spread awareness of the issue within the community and expand its reach into other arenas. Embroidered T-shirts will be available for sale at the event for $15 each and all proceeds will go to benefit Texas! Save Our Youth.
Friday
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway, will host an outdoor screening of the Disney movie “Tangled” from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is free and no RSVP is required. Special guests dressed as characters from the film will be present.
Saturday
There will be a churchwide fellowship event from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Killen Family Aquatics Center, 1800 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Concessions will be open for purchase of food and drinks.
A back-to-school picnic will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Long Branch Park. All ages are welcome to the free event. There will be music, food, fun and games.
Crossfit in Harker Heights will host an Islands Invade Central Texas event beginning at 11 a.m. at the Peloton Ridge Country Club, 701 Sun Meadows Drive, Harker Heights. The event will be catered by Nana’s Kitchen. Plates will be available for $7 and $9. Children’s plates will be $5. There will be swimming in a saltwater pool, games, island music, sand volleyball and a corn hole tournament. For more information or to reserve space for $5, go to www.facebook.com/events/439450526535068/
The Summer Soul Jamboree will be from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, Harker Heights. The event will feature 15 Southern soul artists, three stages, live bands, day and night entertainment, vendors, children’s activities, bounce houses, games, food, a car show and much more. Children ages 10 and younger are free, ages 11-17 are $5 and ages 18 and older are $10. A night pass granting entry from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. is $50 and only available for adults. A day/night pass from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. is $55. https://www.eventbrite.com/o/southern-soul-series-17241265912
Sunday
The Sunday group run will be from 7 to 10 a.m. at Dana Peak Park, Harker Heights. This is a free event and welcome to all skill levels. The red loop where the run will take place is three to four miles and beginner friendly. There will be bottled water and coffee in a cooler at the start/finish.
