The unrelenting heat and scorching summer sun had Killeen residents seeking shade Sunday.
The high temperature was 97 degrees during the peak sunlight hours of the day and locals could be seen gathering under cover of awnings or foliage around the city.
Some residents, like Jasmine Harris and Teanna Littlejohn, took advantage of the shelter growing in their own front yard.
“We are just out here under the natural green shade, enjoying the fresh air,” Littlejohn said of relaxing under the canopy of a large tree on their front lawn.
Harris said the tree was about 45 years old and it provided shade for the entire yard, cooling it to the point that she and her family could comfortably sit there nearly all day.
Others, like Olivia Cousins, took advantage of public shade, like that provided by the trees at the Mickey’s Dog Park in Killeen, during the cooler hours of the day.
“The morning time and right before sunset are the coolest,” Cousins said. “11 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the worst time.”
The general school of thought is, whatever the temperature in the sun is, the temperature in the shade will be anywhere between five and 10 degrees cooler. But actually, the temperature in the shade isn’t any different than the temperature in direct sunlight.
According to www.azsunblock.com, the reason shade feels cooler is because your skin is not being directly heated by solar radiation from the sun.
During heat waves, people should try to limit outdoor activities to when it is coolest, like morning and evening hours, according to the Hot Weather Tips page on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
The CDC also recommends resting often in shady areas for recovery time and staying hydrated.
Local Nisa Hernandez concurred. “It’s important to carry water,” she said.
Hernandez sought shade Sunday morning at a picnic table under a tree with Jeff Quiroz and their two dogs just outside Mickey’s Dog Park in Killeen.
“We’re enjoying the breeze,” Quiroz said. “I’m glad it’s windy today.”
While seeking shelter in the shade can be beneficial, it actually doesn’t provide as much protection as many people think, according to www.skincancer.org. While shade can help protect from the sun’s ultraviolet rays, not all shade offers the same level of protection.
While most traditional forms of shade like trees or covered pavilions can protect against UVA rays, many UVB rays — the type that mainly causes skin reddening and sunburn — can reach the skin directly, according to www.skincancer.org.
Other area residents were also doing their best to avoid direct sunlight while visiting the dog park with their pets. In fact, some of the dogs themselves made a point to stay within the boundaries of the shade provided by the covered pavilions.
“We like to come out here every Sunday we can, and usually there are 10 to 15 other dogs out here at any given time, but it seems like no one is outside today because of this heat,” Copperas Cove resident Peg Grant said.
Grant was at Mickey’s Dog Park with her two dogs, Molly and Charlie, about 3 p.m.
“Part of it is that I don’t think there is enough shade out here — which isn’t (the city’s) fault; most of these trees just aren’t grown yet. At least they set up these covered areas, but 15 families can’t really sit under here at once.”
The dog park isn’t the only area suffering from a lack of shade options. While many neighborhoods and parks to the north of U.S. Highway 190 have multiple full-grown trees, some newer developments in south Killeen have young trees that don’t offer ample shade.
Some noticeable winds in the Killeen area Sunday may have offered some relief from the heat.
“There is a little breeze, with south winds at 15 miles per hour, gusting 20 to 25 miles per hour,” said Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather will continue through most of the week, with high temperatures reaching 95 to 98 degrees, Godwin said.
“There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon,” Godwin said. “It would be very isolated — just a stray thunderstorm and a lucky few individuals might get some rain but most people will continue to see hot, dry weather.”
Most of Bell County is at a moderate drought level, Godwin said of data provided by the National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
‘This is pretty typical for this time of year,” Godwin said.
With the dry heat forecasted to continue into the summer months, Central Texas residents, particularly those without home-grown shade, will have to seek relief at public venues and indoors.
