Summer time gives many families the opportunity to travel. While vacations are exciting for kids and parents, they can also be challenging.
Smart preparation can help make the upcoming vacation safe and stress free, according to several Killeen-Fort Hood area residents who travel every summer.
“I try to pack light but always have an extra set of clothes, wipes and lots of snacks with me,” said Michelle Steuer, a mother of two.
While essentials like clothes and toys are rarely forgotten, medications often are.
Heather Felton, spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics, suggested packing all prescription medications kids take on a daily basis as well as rescue medicine.
“Kids with asthma might not have to use their inhalers every day but it’s important that they have it in case of an emergency,” she said. “As a mom I also bring some Children’s Motrin or Children’s Tylenol with me, to have on hand just in case.”
For road trips, car seat safety is especially important.
“Motor vehicle accidents are the No. 1 cause of death in kids,” said Felton. “If you are taking a road trip, you definitely want to make sure that the children are secured appropriately in the car.”
Car seats must be appropriate for the size of the child as well as installed properly.
“Parents can go to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration’s website and find local places that offer to inspect or install car seats for free,” Felton said.
Rebeckah Mcgahey from Copperas Cove has already accomplished many road trips with 3-year-old daughter Summer.
“I always pack her little potty, because sometimes they have to make potty breaks in not convenient moments,” she said.
Putting diapers and pull-ups on an already potty-trained child can, however, backfire.
“You might risk to lose some of the ground that you gained,” said Felton. “Leaving them in their underwear means a lot of frequent stops which isn’t a bad idea … They might be happier that way anyway.”
According to Felton, car seats are also the safest way for kids to travel by plane.
“You can find out if your car seat is FAA-approved if you look on the sticker on the side of the car seat or in the manual,” she said.
Older children can request a harness that can be attached to the seat belt on the plane.
While children might stay entertained with the movie selection on international flights, the provided headphones can cause problems.
Nadja Gerst usually spends her summers with her daughters Sofia, 4, and Melissa, 16, in Germany.
“Definitely bring a set of headphones for your kids to watch the movies on the plane,” Gerst said. “The little headphones provided by the airline don’t fit in their ear.”
But no matter how often you have traveled by airplane before, always check the airline requirements for car seats and strollers beforehand.
“I had a double jogging stroller and it was too big to gate check so I had to walk my kids through security and all the way to the other end of the airport without a stroller,” Steuer said. “We missed our flight.”
Once at your destination, staying in an unfamiliar environment might feel frightening for children, but it is important to keep a close eye on safety precautions.
“We recommend that babies don’t sleep in a regular bed before the age of 1 and a lot of hotels will provide you with a Pack ’n’ Play,” Felton said.
Janet Lekhraj has traveled domestically and internationally with her 3-year-old son Liam many times.
“If we have to stay in a hotel we try to find one that has a microwave because we can always heat up popcorn or make something quick.”
Depending on the child, planning and explaining an upcoming trip might help.
“I tell him ahead of time and I prepare him for everything,” Lekhraj said. “Sometimes I go by his timing. I tell him he can watch one show or a couple movies, that’s how long our trip is going to be.”
But even with all possible preparations, one thing remains the most important.
“Try to make it fun and to keep your cool,” Lekhraj said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.