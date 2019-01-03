The start of the new year was wet and wild in the Killeen-Temple region.
About 2.31 inches of rain washed out the area on Wednesday alone, according to readings at Killeen Skylark Airfield sent to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The cool precipitation was steady throughout the day and caused several roadways in various cities to close.
At 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services opened East Range Road, north of Brookhaven Road and removed the barriers. East Range Road is open to traffic after high waters shut down the road on Wednesday.
However, Antelope Road at Tablerock Creek is now closed until further notice due to water over the roadway, according to Fort Hood.
A strong upper-level low system that moved through the southern plains brought much gulf moisture throughout Central Texas, according to meteorologist Jennifer Dunn.
The good news is that most of that moisture has moved east of Killeen, and sunshine will begin to break throughout the rest of the week, Dunn said.
Low temperatures for the rest of the week heading into the weekend are also expected to stay above freezing, she said, so sitting water should not freeze over.
“We have a nice warm-up coming over the next few days,” Dunn said.
The Killeen Community Center has been opened as a warming station for those needing relief from near-freezing weather. Warming station operations are expected to continue until Friday morning when temperatures are predicted to rise, although Killeen Spokeswoman Hilary Shine said nobody utilized the station Wednesday night.
The warming station is set up to offer temporary relief from cold and does not offer full sheltering services, Killeen officials said.
At Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter on Sprott Street in Killeen, organizers said about 28 utilized the 78-bed shelter Wednesday night.
Friday is expected to have a high of 61 and a low of 37.
The high on Saturday is expected to be 66 with a low of 45.
The forecast on Sunday calls for a high of 68 with a low of 57.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 71 with a low of 49.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 9 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is more than 8 feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
