In keeping with the recent trend of Sunday night storms, The National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth is forecasting a 70% chance of thunderstorms tonight mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between one half and three quarters of an inch.
“Typically with linear storms systems like this, you are mainly going to see high winds and chances for heavy rainfall,” meteorologist Monique Sellers said. “If the rain stays in one area for too long you could have some issues with flooding.”
Sellers said the Killeen area has already received one and a half inches of rain just in June, according to NWS data.
“There is also a chance that the rain could continue into (Monday),” Sellers said. Monday’s forecast shows a 50% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms during the day, dropping to a 40% chance Monday night. Monday’s high temperature is predicted to reach 92 degrees while the low is expected to hit 71 degrees.
Tuesday’s temperature range is expected be very similar, with highs reaching 93 degrees and lows hitting 72 degrees. There is also a 20% chance of storms Tuesday and Tuesday night which will give way to partly sunny skies on Wednesday.
The high temperature on Wednesday is expected to hit 91 degrees and the low is expected to reach 71 degrees.
The temperature on Thursday is expected to reach a high of 92 degrees and a low of 71 degrees.
Friday’s forecast predicts temperatures reaching a high of 92 degrees and a low of 70 degrees.
