If you felt like you were melting Saturday, Sunday will offer a brief reprieve from the molten temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
After triple-digit highs with a heat index of 105, a cool front early Sunday morning will drop the highs down to around 93 degrees, according to meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the service.
“We’re going to have a cold front that’s going to sweep through, but of course it won’t feel cold — just cooler than (Saturday),” Hernandez said.
Sunday’s low will be 70 degrees.
On Monday, temperatures will start creeping back up with a high of 94 and a low of 71 degrees.
Monday will also a 20 percent of thunderstorms, Hernandez said. Those storm chances will tail off after Monday.
On Tuesday, highs will be back in the upper 90s with a high of 98 degrees and a low of 74.
On Wednesday, highs will once again be 98 degrees with a low of 74.
