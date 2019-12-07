WEATHER Graphic

Clouds are projected to gradually enter the Killeen area starting Sunday night, and more are expected Monday as rain enters the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Prior to the rain, the temperature is forecast to creep up near 80 degrees, but the rain is projected to cool things off drastically, as freezing temperatures could be expected Wednesday morning, according to the NWS forecast.

