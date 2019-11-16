Sunny skies

The blue sky shines outside the Herald offices Saturday. Sunny skies and warmer weather are expected through Tuesday.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Residents in the Killeen area can expect slightly warmer temperatures and sunny skies for most of the week, as the area thaws from a couple early-morning freezes.

Temperatures are expected to gradually get warmer every day, peaking in the mid-70s Wednesday before cooling off slightly at the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

