A cold front brought rain and cold with drastic temperature changes to the Killeen area Monday and Tuesday.

A little more than a third of an inch of rain fell in the Killeen area through midday Tuesday, and Killeen police responded to 10 accidents between midnight and 11 a.m. while the roads were wet, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. The number of those accidents that were weather related is undetermined, she added.

