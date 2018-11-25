Killeen-areea residents can expect sunny skies and cool temperatures throughout the coming week, according to the weather forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today — as well as Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — the skies are expected to be sunny and clear during the day with mostly clear skies overnight.
Temperatures today are expected to reach a high of 54 degrees and a low of 34 degrees.
Tuesday’s high should be 62 degrees with a low of 39 degrees. Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 67 degrees with a low of 39 degrees, while Thursday’s forecast shows a high of 76 degrees and a low of 54.
While the forecast still calls for mostly sunny skies on Friday, there is also a 20 percent chance of rain during the day and a 40 percent chance during the evening. The rain chance will fall to 20 percent Saturday.
Currently, Belton Lake is listed as being full with a water elevation of 600.9 feet, up 6.9 feet. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is also full with a water elevation of 632.9 feet, up 10.9 feet.
