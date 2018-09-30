Last week’s brief glimpse of fall weather may have been just a tease for Central Texas, as high temperatures look to return to the upper 80s and possible 90s this week.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20 percent chance of rain showers through Tuesday, but sunny skies are predicted for the rest of the week.
There is a 20 percent chance of showers today after 2 p.m. It should be mostly cloudy with a high of 86 and a low of 71.
On Tuesday, there is a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
High temperatures for the week should be in the mid-80s with party to mostly sunny skies.
Low temperatures are expected to stay around 71 degrees for the week.
Rain chances may return later in the week and into the weekend, with a 30 percent chance Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 80s with lows in the 70s.
