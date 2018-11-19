Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:10 p.m.
If you’re spending your Thanksgiving in the area this week, you can add the weather to your list of things to be thankful for, as the National Weather Service is predicting a quiet and dry holiday.
According to the NWS, skies are expected to clear, leaving Tuesday mostly sunny with highs near 63.
Wednesday will bring a slight chance of scattered showers, with about a 30 percent chance of light precipitation in the afternoon and into the evening. Clear skies will return Thursday, just in time for holiday travel. Thanksgiving highs are expected to climb to the mid-60s, the NWS said.
The forecast looks just as good for those hitting the roads Thursday, as much of the state is expected to see a dry Thanksgiving.
Travel to north Texas should be free of weather delays, as the Weather Channel shows mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s towards Dallas and Amarillo, while to the east, Houston should see mostly sunny skies with highs near 65 degrees. In west Texas, the Weather Channel is predicting El Paso to see cloudy skies, but no chance of precipitation. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.
Wet weather is expected to move through the Northwest part of the country Thursday, bringing rainfall to areas of Colorado and into the Pacific Northwest, although high temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s. The central region and parts of the East Coast will continue to see sunny skies and cool temperatures, with highs remaining above freezing for most of the country, although Winter Storm Avery is expected to bring snowfall to the Northeast throughout the week.
For those affected by the wildfire in California, AccuWeather service says the rainfall may help the efforts to extinguish the fire, but the system could create other safety concerns, such as debris flow.
In the Killeen area, despite a 50 percent chance of showers Friday morning, dry weather should return to Killeen on Saturday, bringing favorable conditions for the annual wreath laying at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
