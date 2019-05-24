Although the weather in the Killeen area looks promising for the extended Memorial Day Weekend, many locals will probably still prefer to stay inside thanks to peaking pollen counts.
“Allergies in Texas are all year round,” said Goldyn Daupin, spokesperson for the Texan Allergy & Sinus Center in Austin. “That is our pleasure of having a mild climate.”
According to Daupin, this time of year is the peak season for tree pollen like cedar, as well as oak, and the start of the grass season, the most prominent summer allergy.
“We see people that are spending more time outside with their family or their pets – they are really starting to notice the symptoms and are starting to suffer,” she said.
Itchy or watery eyes, a runny nose or nasal congestion are the most common symptoms for seasonal allergies.
Depending on the weather, grass season typically lasts all summer long, from the beginning of May to the end of September.
According to Daupin, the weather can affect allergy season and pollen counts in multiple ways.
“This past fall, we had a very rainy season, which made ragweed be very mild,” she said. “But all the rain led to a heavy pollination of cedar, so we noticed a significant cedar season this year.”
Besides rain, wind can also play a significant role when it comes to pollen counts. Strong winds can carry allergens hundreds of miles throughout the country.
The Weather Channel’s allergy tracker warned about a very high grass pollen count, while the count for tree pollen was moderate on Thursday.
Daupin suggested keeping windows and doors closed to make sure airborne allergens stay outside one’s house and car.
After spending time outside, she recommended taking off shoes before entering the house and changing into clean clothes.
“Take a shower at night and make sure you wash your hair,” Daupin said. “Otherwise you are bringing the pollen right into your bed. And don’t forget your pet. You can wipe off their paws when they are coming inside so they don’t drag any pollen around the house.”
The National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth predicted beautiful weather for the rest of the week into Memorial Day in the Killeen area.
“Temperatures are in the high 80s to low 90s through Memorial Day,” said Monique Sellers, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “The lows are going to be in the low 70s and no rain on the forecast so far.”
