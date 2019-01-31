This weekend brings Super Bowl LIII and there are plenty of places to watch the game and those famous commercials in the area. Family friendly events are also in no short supply as everything from father-daughter dances, kids’ theater auditions, and family theme days at the museum are happening. See this listing for all these and more.
Best Bet
The 10th annual Rock the Foundation Masquerade Casino Night will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. The night of Las Vegas style games is hosted by the Greater Killeen Young Professionals and is a scholarship fundraiser to benefit Central Texas College and Texas A&M University- Central Texas students. The event is free to attend, but chips must be purchased to play.
Festivals, Events
The Super Bowl LIII Watch Party will be from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the new Samuel Adams Brewhouse, Building 5782, 24th Street, Fort Hood. Admission is free.
Unwind, 175 Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove, is hosting a Super Bowl Party from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 3. Tickets are $15 per person 13 and up and include access to the tailgate party and buffet and drink specials all night. Call 254-238-7183 for more information and to reserve a spot.
Urban Air Adventure Park, 2102 Jennifer Drive, is hosting a Game Night Out for kids in first grade and up Feb. 3. Parents can drop their kids off from 5 p.m. until 30 minutes after the game ends, or 10 p.m. at the latest. Tickets are $35 per child and include pizza, access to all attractions, a dodge ball tournament, and other kid-friendly events and games.
Fort Hood Freelancing and Operation Phantom Support, 401 N. Eighth St. in Killeen, is hosting a Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
The Bell County PRCA Rodeo will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Tickets range from $15 to $28 per person.
Family Fun
The Children’s Special Needs Network is hosting a Father Daughter Dance from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Frank Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. Tickets are free and can be reserved by calling 254-933-7597.
The 20th annual Father Daughter Dance and Masquerade Ball hosted by Extreme Cheer and Tumble will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2 at the Frank Mayborn Convention Center. General admission tickets are $14 per person and must be purchased in advance at www.centraltexastickets.com.
The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club is hosting its 48th annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Supper from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Harker Heights Elementary School, 726 S. Ann Blvd. Adult tickets are $6 and kids under 12 are $4; proceeds support local high school scholarships and programs. There will also be a silent auction, raffle, and door prizes.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7- May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from Jan 8- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children eight years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to five years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Water and coffee will be provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by Kathryn Stredwick from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 and Jan Napier from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 3.
Blends Wine Bar is hosting Karaoke Saturdays every week with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. Blends also hosts Sunday Funday every week from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music every Friday and Saturday night with a variety of country western musicians. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery live music by T-Bone Stearns from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 1 and music by SmokinMaxx from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 2. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Jordan Valentin and Clusterfunk will perform from 8:30 p.m. to midnight Feb. 8. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
Auditions for the upcoming musical, “101 Dalmations Kids” will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 at the Temple Civic Theater, 2413 S. 13th St. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a one-minute song in the style of the show, read from a script, and participate in a simple movement audition.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.
The Harker Heights High School Choir annual musical variety show, Knight Club, will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 at the HHHS auditorium. Tickets range from $10 to $30 and can be purchased online at www.hhhschoirs.com/knightclub.html or in person at HHHS between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. beginning Jan. 28. All funds raised benefit the choir and its activities.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations,” on display until March 3. The exhibit features illustrations from award-winning children’s book illustrators from well-known titles like, “Where the Wild Things Are,” “The Polar Express,” and “Jumanji.” Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. This month’s theme is “Geek Out.” Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is closed this weekend buthosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Friday and Saturday. DJ Chris will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 1. No cover.ConjuntoPrestigio will perform from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 2 with DJ Desperado in the Mix. $10 cover.Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
