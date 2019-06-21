Three male adult suspects have been identified and arrested in the connection of Tuesday’s homicide that left one Killeen man dead.
A male juvenile was also arrested in connection with the crime.
Shyheem Jubar Washington, Dexter Washington, Eric Madden and a 15-year-old male were each charged with murder.
On June 18, at approximately 5:36 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Fleetwood Drive and Greengate Drive after receiving numerous 911 calls about shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located a male, later identified as 28-year-old Luis Santiago, on the 1900 block of Fleetwood Drive, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Santiago was immediately transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights in critical condition.
Santiago was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters at 6:55 p.m.
An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences of Dallas.
According to Ofelia Miramontez, the police department's spokeswoman, the Bell County District Attorneys’ Office reviewed this case and returned three complaints on Thursday charging the adult males with murder.
Each of the adult suspects had additional warrants and they were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke:
20-year-old Shyheem Washington, charged with murder and fail to report a felony, total bonds set at $1,005,000.
46-year-old Dexter Washington, charged with murder and bond forfeiture assault with total bonds set at $1,020,000.
21-year-old Eric Madden, charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with total bonds set at $1,100,000.
As of Friday morning, all three suspects were still in custody at the Bell County Jail.
More on this story in Friday’s edition.
mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
