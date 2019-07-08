There were several police vehicles and a SWAT truck outside the Killeen Community Center on Monday — but don’t worry — it had nothing to do with crime.
The Killeen Police Department along with several local agencies are holding a weeklong camp focused on public safety called SWAT Camp.
The camp is geared towards kids in the fifth to eighth grades.
SWAT — which in this sense, stands for Safety, Water, Athletic Training — was brought on by Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble, who had a similar camp held during his post in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
“One thing that I heard constantly when I first came out here (Killeen) was ‘There’s nothing out here for kids to do.’ We have different financial levels in Killeen when it comes to camp; from some who can’t afford it to actually struggle to pay for their kids to go to camp,” Kimble said. “SWAT gives us a way to have the children learn about public safety in a controlled environment and at no cost. We want to make this an annual thing.”
Julian Martinez, the department’s child safety coordinator, said it was a “team effort” into making the event happen. “We first thought of 25 (kids) … then it went to 35 (kids) … it just grew and this is our first year doing this,” Martinez said.
Monday brought 120 children to the community center learning all things police.
Inside the center were several stations ranging from fingerprints to internet safety. Outside, the children met with several officers from the K-9 unit to the actual SWAT team.
The campers even got inside of the SWAT vehicle and met Merlin the K-9.
“One day I want to become a SWAT officer,” said 10-year-old Adam Beskley.
Camper Sydney Ellis responded to Beskley, “I want to be a judge. One day, the criminal you caught, I can prosecute.”
Kimble said the interaction between the two is what the camp is all about.
“We have three rules for the camp. One, have fun. Secondly, ask an adult and third, be safe,” Kimble said.
Today, the campers will learn about the fire department.
SWAT Camp ends Friday. There is no registration as the camp is full.
mbrand@kdhnews.com| 254-501- 7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.