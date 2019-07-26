Taco seasoning spices sold by H-E-B and Walmart have been placed under a voluntary recall due to possible salmonella contamination. Products included in the recall are the Great Value mild taco seasoning mix and the H-E-B reduced sodium taco seasoning mix.
These items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by supplier Mincing Spice Co. Mincing issued the recall for a specific lot of cumin they produced because a sample from that lot was tested by one of Mincing’s customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing was supplied to Williams Foods, LLC. To date there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products, according to a press release from Williams Foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.