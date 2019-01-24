Texas authors, book lovers and the literary curious will be at the Take 190 Book and Art Festival scheduled for March 9. Between 35-50 authors, book readings, special announcements and displays are expected.
“Because of how big Texas is, the wide variety of stories and styles can set us apart from the rest of the world. With the second largest state population of published authors, we have a great deal to share with the world,” said Texas author supporter B. Alan Bourgeois. Bourgeois is the founder of Texas-focused organizations like the Texas Association of Authors.
Authors can utilize events like this as opportunities to interact with readers and to network with other professionals who share similar passions for art and literature.
“In today’s world of publishing, there are over 1 million authors competing for attention. Attending the book festival gives readers a chance to connect with the authors one on one, which is valuable for both parties,” Bourgeois said when asked how authors could use events like the Take 190 Book and Art Festival for professional benefit. Likewise, artists can interact with those interested in their work or expose their work to others who aren’t familiar with it.
Artists and authors interested in buying a booth space should visit take190.bookfestival.network/ or email info@deartexas.info for more.
Attendees can register for a free ticket on the Take 190 website.
If you go
What:Take 190 Book and Art Festival
Where: the Killeen Civic Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 9
Admission: this is a free event but register for free tickets at Take190.BookFestival.Network to be automatically entered to win books and other prizes during the event.
