A Taste of Africa: Diving Deep Into Culture is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
An after-party is included in the price of admission.
The event is sponsored by the Killeen Arts Commission and the Intelligent Minds Proving and Applying Commitment outreach organization, a nonprofit dedicated to youth development and education.
The event will feature a celebration of African culture, food and music, and entertainment including dancing and a movie. There will be a fashion show, Wakanda dance and the movie premiere of “Natural Hair.” One attendee will be selected for a full African makeover.
An open market will offer barbecue, food from Ghana and Senegal, clothing from Kenya and more.
After visiting Africa, IMPAC founder and the executive producer of the local PBS show “iYouth Chat” Rodney Duckett, was filled with a desire to “bring” Africa back with him to Texas. In 2017, he held the first Taste of Africa event.
“Taste of Africa is the whole experience. Africa embraces more than you know and extends outside of the continent,” Duckett said about Taste of Africa 2018. “African culture can be found all over the world — the Carribbean, Puerto Rico and Brazil. The purpose of this event is for others to embrace the whole dynamic of Africa. There’s a lot of beauty in Africa and everything comes back to it.”
The public is encouraged to wear African dress to the event.
Tickets are on sale online for $10. For more information, go to 2018tasteofafrica.eventbrite.com or call 254-598-0240.
Proceeds from the event will be put back into IMPAC. Sponsors and vendors are also encouraged to participate.
