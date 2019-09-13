20180915-HH-TATTOO7

George Miller, a tattoo artist with Platinum Ink in Austin, Texas, tattoos Jeremy Greenleaf Sept. 15, 2018 during the Central Texas Lowbrow Art and Tattoo Convention at the Harker Heights Event Center in Harker Heights.

 Angela Sims/Killeen Daily Herald

The ninth annual Lowbrow Tattoo Convention will be from noon to midnight Sept. 13; noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 14; and noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. Friday the 13th tattoo specials will be running Sept. 13. A car show will also be featured in the parking lot of the event center from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Car registration is from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets for the convention are $13 at the door, $10 presale, $30 for VIP passes, and kids 13 and under are free.

