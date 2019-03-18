Thousands attended the Killeen InkMasters Tattoo Expo this weekend.
The biannual, three-day event returned to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Friday, and it broke its previous attendance record with 4,420 attendees on Friday and Saturday alone.
Raymond Hernandez has organized the event, which comes to town every March and October, for the past nine years and owns tattoo shops in Arlington, Miami and two in San Antonio.
“It’s a military town,” Hernandez said of why he first brought the convention to Killeen in 2010.
Being located close to Fort Hood, the expo had a $5 discount for active-duty military on Friday afternoon, and some vendors also contributed part of the proceeds to organizations such as GotYour6.org.
The event showcased 54 shops and 108 artists from across the state and country, with some traveling as far as California.
The expo included two tattoo giveaways a day, each valued at $200, but those who came out also had the opportunity to win tattoos through raffles held by the shops.
Among the state-local vendors was Beto Tats, a shop in McKinney that has been a regular vendor of the Killeen expo for the past five years.
“I used to live in Killeen,” said Beto Cano, owner of Beto Tats. “I’ve been tattooing all my life so I come out here every October and March.”
Cano tattooed 12 customers over the three days and had a few returning customers Sunday that he had worked on earlier in the weekend.
Trusted Tattoos Co., a shop located in Cornoa, California, travels to various tattoo shows in order to grow its clientele and to gain exposure.
“We did one in Odessa last week,” said Trusted Tattoo artist Jordan Nelson, “so we decided to do this one, too.”
Nelson has been tattooing for 13 years and has traveled to tattoo shows across the country as far as the East Coast and heard of the Killeen event through Hernandez.
“We met him awhile back at another show,” Nelson said.
The main factor that draws tattoo shops to the expos is the chance to meet and mingle with fellow artists from across the country.
With such a large turnout, the Killeen InkMasters Tattoo Expo continues to grow each year.
“Probably,” Nelson said of the chances of Trusted Tattoo Co. returning for the event in the fall. “We might be out here.”
