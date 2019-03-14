While South by Southwest Festival is happening down in Austin this week, the Bell County area is taking a crack at its own kind of music festival. Check out the inaugural two-day Northbound & Down Music Fest in Salado, and for those feeling brave, maybe get some new art at the Killeen Ink Masters Tattoo Expo, too. Check out this listing for details on these events and more.
Festivals, Events
The Killeen Ink Masters Tattoo Expo will be from 1 to 11 p.m. March 15, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 16, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 17 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. One-day admission is $20 per person with a $5 discount before 5 p.m. March 15, and $35 for a weekend pass. Tattoo artists, body piercers, and more will be at this ninth annual event.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host the inaugural Northbound & Down Music Festival from noon to 8:30 p.m. March 16 and 1 to 5:30 p.m. March 17. Tickets are $5 and are good for both days. Craft beer, food trucks, and activities for families will be available. For a full schedule of musical acts, visit www.barrowbrewing.com.
The Rod Chopperz Car Cruise will be from 5 to 10 p.m. March 15 at the downtown Belton Courthouse Square. Participants can park and show their cars during this time.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell Counties is hosting the second annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run at 8:30 a.m. March 16 at the Friars Creek Hike and Bike Trail, 5000 S. Fifth St., Temple. There will be food trucks, vendors, and music following the race. Registration for adults is $35, kids four to 14 years old are $20, and kids three and under are free. Go to www.runsignup.com/casabc5k.
The 33rd annual Silver Classic 5K Run and 3K Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. March 17 at the Metroplex Adventist Hospital, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen. Pre-registration can be completed at www.runsignup.com or on-site beginning at 7:30 a.m. and is $25 per person. Health screenings and group stretching sessions will be available before the race starts.
Family Fun
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Center, at Cottage and Nolan Road, is hosting a Footloose Teen Dance Night from 7 to 9 p.m. March 16. Admission is $5 per person for ages 13 to 18 years old only.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7- May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from Jan 8- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children eight years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to five years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road,Harker Heights. If the gate across the road is closed, runners will park there and run to the trailhead. Water and coffee will be provided.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Library is holding its monthly adult book club meeting at 10 a.m. March 16. Members will discuss this month’s read, “Olive Kitteridge,” by Elizabeth Strout.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
The Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame will host a performance by the Baggy Bottom Boys from 7 to 9 p.m. March 15 at the Gatesville Auditorium, 110 N. Eighth St. The Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame hosts a different performance every third Friday of the month. Admission is free.
Blends Wine Bar is hosting live music by JC Stringz from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. March 15. Cover is $5, 21 and up only. Blends also hosts Karaoke Saturdays every week with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sunday Fundays from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Dave Jorgenson from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 15 and the Brian Hankins Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 16. Both nights are $8 cover.The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting live music by Steve Hamende from 7 to 11 p.m. March 15 and from 8 p.m. to midnight March 16. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 15 at the Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February to November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quite, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” on display until May 12. The play-and-learn exhibit invites children to interact with activities and installations throughout the museum that feature the work of the famous children’s author and his well-known characters. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month.The Spring Train Ride will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16. Riders will meet at the museum lobby for check in, then board an Amtrak train for a one-way ride to McGregor, and return by bus. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Country Western Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. March 15 for $7 per person, or come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10 per person. In the Mood hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Friday and Saturday. DJ Able will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 15. No cover.DJ Ponyboy will play from 9 p.m. to midnight March 16. No cover.Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.