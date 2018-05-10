The state is helping the Kempner Water Supply Corporation work toward compliance after the regional water group was hit with a violation April 30 for elevated chemical levels in its drinking water supply.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality cited the corporation for haloacetic acid levels higher than the Environmental Protection Agency-mandated limits in four tests March 1. In one sample, chemical levels were nearly three times higher than the limit of 0.06 milligrams per liter.
In response, corporation manager Delores Atkinson issued an alert on the group’s website saying results from a second set of water samples were pending after elevated samples were taken in March. She has not responded to multiple calls and emails from the Herald about the violation.
On Thursday, the state said it was working with the corporation to work toward full compliance.
“To assist the WSC with the (haloacetic acids) violation, the TCEQ will be providing on-site targeted technical assistance for identifying possible disinfection byproducts compliance strategies,” said Brian McGovern, media relations specialist with the commission.
A water corporation is considered to be in compliance when there are no violations at any compliance monitoring location for at least one quarter.
McGovern said haloacetic acids are a byproduct of the disinfection process of drinking water, which the group buys and transports from the Central Texas Water Supply Corporation.
“While disinfectants are effective at controlling many harmful microorganisms, they can react with organic and inorganic matter in the water and form disinfection byproducts, such as total haloacetic acids,” McGovern said. “While working to reduce disinfection by-products public water systems should never compromise effective disinfection.”
According to the EPA, haloacetic acids are listed under the Group 2B cancer classification, denoting a possible elevated risk of cancer in humans with continued contact. In other cases, the chemicals can cause irritation to human eyes and skin on contact.
Although the state commission only cited the corporation for haloacetic acids, other samples taken during that time showed the corporation’s water also showed elevated levels of trihalomethanes.
In four samples March 1, the corporation reported trihalomethane levels in excess of the federal limit of .08 milligrams per liter. One of the samples was nearly double the federal limit.
Great! Now Delores Atkinson can go back to blaming TCEQ for her terrible treatment plant... if she ever decides to pick up her phone, that is.
