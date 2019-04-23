A Dodge Ram pickup and a car collided Tuesday morning in south Killeen, sending two teenagers to the hospital officials said.
The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday near Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmer road.
One adult, along with a 15-year-old and 17-year-old were in the car, Killeen police said. The teens were taken to Seaton hospital, and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The driver of the pickup was not injured, police said.
