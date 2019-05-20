Teleperformance in Killeen had computer problems over the last week that blocked employees’ access to clients’ files, some employees said Monday.
The state attorney general’s office Consumer Protection Division received at least one call Monday morning about the company and is monitoring the situation, said Jeff Hillery, a spokesman for the Texas Attorney’s General’s Office, on Monday. He did not have information about whether a company representative made the call.
Teleperformance officials could not be reached for comment Monday on whether the system had been restored and whether any individuals’ private information had been compromised.
Hillery said the Texas Business and Commerce Code requires notice of breaches of certain types of information “as quickly as possible.”
“A person who conducts business in this state and owns or licenses computerized data that includes sensitive personal information shall disclose any breach of system security, after discovering or receiving notification of the breach, to any individual whose sensitive personal information was, or is reasonably believed to have been, acquired by an unauthorized person,” according to Section 521.053 (b) of the code.
The disclosure shall be made as quickly as possible, unless a law enforcement agency says it will impede a criminal investigation, according to the code.
FBI, FTC and Secret Service representatives said Monday they investigate claims that involve data breaches, but none of the agencies confirm or deny they are investigating specific cases.
Teleperformance has operated in Killeen since 2014, when it merged with Aegis, which had a Killeen facility.
Teleperformance U.S.A. announced in 2015 it was expanding its Killeen facility at 777 N. Twin Creek Drive, creating 400 new jobs in the Killeen area. The Killeen facility supports several major global clients and currently employs more than 1,000 people, company officials said at the time.
Bloomberg reports say TPUSA, Inc., doing business as Teleperformance U.S.A., Inc., provides call center services to the United States-based companies. It serves clients in telecommunications, internet services, financial services, automotive, technology, insurance, and membership services sectors, as well as in the public sector. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Holladay, Utah.
Its parent company is Teleperformance SE, which was incorporated in 1910 and is based in Paris, France, according to Bloomberg reports.
