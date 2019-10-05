WEATHER Graphic

Rain is expected Sunday night moving into Monday as temperatures are expected to drop drastically, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain chances will rise to about 60% and take the overnight low temperatures into the low-60s. The high Monday is not supposed to reach 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.