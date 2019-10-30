Cold

Bell County and other nearby counties are under freeze watches and freeze warnings as temperatures are expected to drop this week.

 Source: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is expecting low temperatures in the 20s late Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to NWS Meteorologist Eric Martello.

Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be about 32 degrees, causing a freeze watch in Bell County. The temperatures will climb back into the 40s and 50s during the day Thursday, but is expected to drop quickly on Halloween night once it gets dark so kids and families will want to bundle up, according to Martello.

