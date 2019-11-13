WEATHER Graphic

Now that the cold front has nearly passed through the Killeen area, high temperatures are expected to rise back into the 60s by the weekend, according to the forecast available from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

There are still some rain chances in the coming days, according to the forecast. There is a 20% chance of rain beginning after 3 p.m. today, growing to a 30% chance of rain overnight tonight. On Thursday there is a 50% chance of rain before noon.

