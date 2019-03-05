Tuesday started off with a chill Central Texans are not usually accustomed to with an Arctic-like temperature of 21 degrees in Killeen, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The high for the day is expected to reach 44 degrees with clear skies and lots of sun, with light winds of roughly five to 10 mph, said meteorologist Brian Hoeth.
Tuesday night will be slightly warmer with the low only dropping to 26 degrees, mild winds bringing the wind chill factor down to feel like 23 degrees — not much of an impact, he said.
“Wednesday will feel like a heat wave compared to what we’ve been seeing so far with a high of 54,” Hoeth said. “Wednesday night will only drop to 42 degrees, then up to 70 on Thursday. So one more night of really cold temperatures.”
The warming center will be open tonight, according to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine. The center is located at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
