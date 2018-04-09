The cold weather from the weekend will make its last gasp this morning, as temperatures are expected to warm up as the week goes on.
“Lows are expected to be in the 50s overnight (Sunday) with some fog, and the low temperature is expected to reach the low 70s on Monday,” said meterologist Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. “Temperatures are then going to continue rising throughout the week, and it may even start to feel like summer.”
A high of 74 degrees and a low of 50 degrees is expected Tuesday. Wednesday’s high temperature should be about 80 with a low of 59.
Temperatures will keep creeping up Thursday with a high of 86 and a low of 67. On Friday, the temperatures are expected to reach a bit of a plateau with a high of 82 and a low of 67.
“Mostly it is going to be pretty gusty Tuesday through Thursday,” Hernandez said. “For example, on Tuesday you are going to see 10 to 15 mile per hour winds, with some gusts stronger than that.”
The weather will also be taking a turn from sunny to cloudy at the end of the week, with a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday. The chance of thunderstorms will increase to 30 percent Friday night.
