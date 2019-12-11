Knitted caps

Tabitha Poole, RN, left, director of maternal child health of AdventHealth-Central Texas, accepts a donation of a knitted cap, a book and a stocking from Jessica Kirkland, center, and Kelly Nix of To the Moon and Back.

 Courtesy | AdventHealth

The neonatal intensive care unit of AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen received a donation of knit caps for its babies Wednesday.

Kelly Nix and Jessica Kirkland of To the Moon and Back donated the knit caps that look like Christmas trees, a book families can take home and a stocking. To the Moon and Back is an intensive care unit ministry adopted as a service project by Altrusa International of Temple, Inc., according to Altrusa’s website.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.