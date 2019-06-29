TEMPLE — For a child, Christmas can come any time of year.
That was one of the lessons of the Operation Christmas Child leadership workshop Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church, attended by members of nine area churches and other volunteers. OCC is a project of Samaritan’s Purse. Every fall it collects gift-filled shoeboxes and delivers them to children all over the planet—but not only at Christmas.
“We call it Christmas because when a child receives a gift for the first time it’s like Christmas,” said Kathy Dutton, church relations coordinator for OCC. She just returned in May from Namibia, Africa.
Her group visited two schools and three churches in Namibia, where the children speak English and the local dialect. Many times the shoebox had exactly what the child needed, she said. One little boy wanted slime, and got it. A little girl was holding a Bible, crying happily. Another little girl got a belt, which is what she wanted.
Although OCC distributes shoeboxes year around, it is gearing up for its national shoebox collection week the third week in November.
Laurie Bailey, media coordinator for the OCC area team, said workshop leaders were suggesting different gift ideas to put in the shoeboxes. Tables in the church gymnasium were spread with sample gifts. The First Baptist Church of Troy, for example, she said, makes coloring books and crochets hats.
“We encourage people to take pictures of different ideas, so they can go back to their group and share ideas,” she said.
“We have thrifty people that know where you can get great deals on items you can place in your box.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.