TEMPLE — Saturday’s deaths of a 3-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were ruled accidental Tuesday by the Temple Police Department.
Both victims died from gunshot wounds to the head, Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield said after he received the preliminary autopsy reports.
Temple Police Department ruled the shooting accidental, spokeswoman Ellen Morton said Tuesday.
Santiago Jasso, 28, mishandled a firearm and accidentally shot Leonardo Martinez, the child. Afterward, Jasso took his own life, Morton said.
The preliminary autopsy report for Jasso confirmed the suicide ruling, Duffield said.
Leonardo was driven to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Temple Police were told about a second location that was part of the shooting, and it was in the 4700 block of Midway Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Jasso, who was already dead.
Morton said in a news release that police received the call about a welfare concern at the hospital and responded at about 3:25 a.m.
No additional information will be released at this time, Morton said.
