Temple Fire & Rescue firefighters extinguished a blaze at a one-story residence about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South 27th Street in Temple, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
The first arriving unit reported flames coming from the rear of the residence. Firefighters entered the house to conduct a search but found no one inside. The rear of the home received fire damage. Dollar loss to the building and contents has not been calculated. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the early morning blaze. No injuries were reported.
