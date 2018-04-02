TEMPLE — Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple will join churches around the world to remember the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. with a ceremonial bell-ringing Wednesday.
The ceremony will be held at noon at the Temple church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The public is invited, and noted community leaders such as Temple Mayor Danny Dunn and Bennie Walsh, president of the Temple NAACP, are expected to attend.
King was shot and killed in Memphis, Tenn., on April 4, 1968. This April 4, 50 years later, The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, is encouraging people all over the world to ring bells in King’s honor.
Eighth Street Baptist has a unique connection to the April 4 memorial — the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr., pastor of the church, reported on King’s funeral in his previous career as a journalist.
“In 1968, I was associate editor of Jet magazine,” Harrison said. “I had just started working there, in fact I went to work for Jet in March 1968.”
Harrison was at work when he heard the news.
“My boss, Bob Johnson, who was executive editor of Jet magazine, was a classmate of Dr. King’s at Morehouse College in Atlanta,” he said. “And Bob stood in the middle of the floor in our office and cried.”
By an odd coincidence, Harrison had just met King for the first and only time, just a week or two after starting his new job and leaving his home in Texas. Before accepting the job with Jet, he had been a reporter for the San Antonio Express-News, and before that for the Temple Daily Telegram.
“Bob came to us one day, ... he said, ‘I’ve got somebody in the conference room I want you all to meet,’” Harrison said. “It was Dr. King.”
At the time, King expressed concern about the future of the civil rights movement, and a growing interest in social issues such as poverty and the impact of the war in Vietnam.
“He was very intelligent, very smart, but he looked like he was very — I don’t want to say worried, but he looked burdensome, like he was carrying a heavy load,” Harrison remembered. “But he was very much on target about how he felt about social issues.”
Harrison said that he got the impression that King felt burdened about the social problems and discrimination that the world still faced.
“I don’t think he worried much about his personal safety,” Harrison said. “You didn’t see him too often with bodyguards. ... I think that he felt like he was driven by the Lord, and he was doing God’s work.”
Covering King’s death
Less than a month later, King was dead. The slaying happened on a Thursday, and Jet normally went to press on Friday, but this event called for special treatment.
“Bob said ‘We’re going to do a commemorative issue,’” Harrison remembered. “We worked all weekend, practically around the clock to do a commemorative issue of Jet. ... We told them to hold the presses until Monday.”
President Lyndon B. Johnson declared April 7 a national day of mourning for King, and as soon as the commemorative issue was sent to the printers, Harrison was part of a team that rushed off to Atlanta, Ga., to cover the civil rights leader’s funeral.
Although King’s death was a shock, Harrison said the funeral was more hopeful than might be expected.
“It was more like a celebration,” he said. “Everybody in the world was there — (the sorrow) really didn’t hit you until after it was all over. It was something else. ... It was a celebration of his life.”
Moneta Sleet Jr. of Ebony magazine won the 1969 Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for a photograph from the King funeral.
“The funeral was awesome. It was celebrities from all over the United States,” Harrison said. “Gov. Nelson Rockefeller was there. Jackie Kennedy Onassis was there ... she met privately with Mrs. (Coretta Scott) King, because here was a woman who had lost her husband, too — violently.”
Other notable people attending the funeral included Harry Belafonte, Bill Cosby, Sammy Davis Jr., Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Sidney Poitier.
“Anybody who was anybody was at the funeral,” Harrison said.
Civil rights movement
As part of the team covering the funeral, Harrison was asked to interview mourners, and he had a chance to speak with Davis.
“He said that there’ll never be another Dr. King — there’ll never be another Martin Luther King,” Harrison remembered. “And he said ‘Where is the movement headed now? ... Is it over?’”
As Harrison spoke to the crowd, he found that others had similar thoughts about the aftermath of King’s death.
“They wanted to know what would happen next,” Harrison said.
Harrison said that King’s assassination was very similar to that of President John F. Kennedy, which affected people across the country. People took the day of the funeral off from work, and the Temple church that Harrison would eventually lead, Eighth Street Baptist, held a prayer meeting the night of King’s death.
The funeral itself resembled a state occasion where it was important to people to be seen making an appearance.
“It was a funeral, and it was one big giant photo op,” Harrison said. “Because everybody in the world was there.”
