Temple Police were investigating a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening near the H-E-B grocery store on West Adams Avenue.
The accident occurred at about 6 p.m. A pickup was struck by a sedan while trying to change lanes in the 1300 block of West Adams Avenue. The sedan hit a curb and then flipped over onto its roof.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.