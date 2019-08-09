West Adams Avenue accident

A vehicle flipped over Thursday evening in the 1300 block of West Adams Avenue in Temple after hitting a pickup and a curb.

 Michael Miller | Telegram

Temple Police were investigating a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening near the H-E-B grocery store on West Adams Avenue.

The accident occurred at about 6 p.m. A pickup was struck by a sedan while trying to change lanes in the 1300 block of West Adams Avenue. The sedan hit a curb and then flipped over onto its roof.

