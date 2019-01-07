The Temple Police Department seeks the public's help in finding two missing people from Temple.
Michael Swearingin, 32, and Jenna Scott, 28, were last seen together about 3 a.m. Friday morning, authorities said.
They were driving a grey Hyundai Genesis. Police said there is a concern for Swearingin's health. Anyone with information about the location of these people are asked to contact authorities at 254-298-5500.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help hire a private investigator. According to the page, Swearingin's car was located in the Austin area. As of Monday morning, $1,050 had been raised toward a goal of $10,000.
