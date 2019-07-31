Cyvonne Daiquet Simmons

Cyvonne Daiquet Simmons

A Temple teenager is charged with the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Cyvonne Daiquet Simmons, 17, was held in the Bell County Jail Tuesday. Bond was set at $150,000, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.

