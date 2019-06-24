BELTON — A pedestrian was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m. Sunday after she was struck by a car on Interstate 35 in Belton, Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield told FME News Service.
At about 9:52 p.m. Belton Police officers were called to southbound mile marker 289 near the Tahuaya Road exit. The woman was walking in the lane nearest to the concrete barriers and wore dark clothing. She had no identification.
She was described by city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer as a 34-year-old Temple woman.
Once the family is notified, the woman’s name will be released, Romer said.
The impact with the vehicle, a 2004 Honda Accord, threw the woman about 75 feet down the road, Barfield said.
The body was sent to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy.
No charges have been filed.
