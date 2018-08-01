The city of Copperas Cove is in the process of completing upgrades to its phone system. As a result, the following are dates/times for after-hour interruptions for testing and system implementation:
Wednesday, Aug. 1, beginning at approximately 5:15 p.m. and lasting up to one hour.
Tuesday, Aug. 7, beginning at approximately 5:15 p.m. and lasting up to one hour.
Wednesday, Aug. 8, beginning at approximately 5 p.m. and lasting a few hours.
These interruptions will not affect the Police Department administrative lines or 911 emergency calls. There will also be no phone line number changes as a result of the upgrade.
For questions or concerns, contact Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 ext. 6243.
