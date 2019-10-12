WEATHER Graphic

After a roller coaster of temperatures this week that saw temperatures in the 90s and 40s, high temperatures are expected to rise but level out in the 70s and 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

A high in the mid-70s is expected Sunday as clouds decrease. Afternoon showers are possible Monday with a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m, according to the National Weather Service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.