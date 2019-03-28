Killeen residents can continue to enjoy the warm spring weather Friday with afternoon highs warming up to near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
However, residents may want to prepare for a strong cold front that will move through the area late Friday into early Saturday, before exiting the area by Saturday evening.
Gusty north winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour will occur through Sunday morning before wind speeds diminish Sunday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will be noticeably colder, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
There are some low rain chances for the Killeen area Saturday night and Sunday night, but thunderstorms aren’t expected.
And for our wildflower lovers, this is the perfect weather since there aren’t any below freezing temperatures expected.
Friday’s high will be near 79 and drops Saturday to near 67 and Sunday to near 59. MTuesday should climb to near 72, according to the weather service forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.