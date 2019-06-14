About 15 tents can be seen on the front lawn outside the Friends In Crisis homeless shelter on Sprott Street in downtown Killeen.
The space is also occupied by a barbecue grill, electric fans, a microwave and sometimes cages with animals inside. The electronics are powered by extension cords connected to the shelter’s outdoor outlets.
Since the shelter’s closing in May due to lack of funding, locals are helping the people affected by the circumstance the most — Killeen’s homeless.
The shelter was operated under 501(c)3 nonprofit Families In Crisis.
Local resident Omari Branding said he visited the shelter two weeks ago and saw people had just “hot water and some fast food.”
He made a Facebook post about his experience and was able to provide the homeless with a freezer, the barbecue grill and tents for them to sleep in, thanks to people who donated.
But Branding says there is still more to do.
“I am told that the medicine (that was sent to the shelter for the residents) is being sent back. They have no place to use the bathroom so they go around the building,” he said. “I looked into getting two porta potties put on location (but) they will be about $200 a month.”
Other Killeen residents, including a Families In Crisis board member, make their way to the shelter every day providing food, water, clothing and sanitary items.
Retired Army Lt. Gen. Donald Jones said he goes to the shelter twice a day to give the homeless pastries and cookies.
Jones, who serves on the board, added that he was the one who donated the tents.
“It’s not something that I have to do. I want to do,” Jones said.
Killeen residents Charlotte Carroll and Jean Baggerly went to the shelter on Thursday to drop off sanitary items including disposable underwear.
“We heard about the shelter closing through Facebook and wanted to help,” Carroll said. “Seeing this is hard to take in.”
Baggerly became slightly emotional as she tended to the caged animals at the site.
“Hearing the dogs is making me want to cry,” she said as she walked away. “We need to step up and help them, everyone.”
The shelter is located in District 1, represented by Councilwoman Shirley Fleming.
“I think that it’s great that citizens are helping the homeless as they are in need whether the shelter is opened or not,” she said.
WHAT’S GOING ON?
On May 18, the homeless shelter temporarily closed doors due to low funding.
Families In Crisis board vice president Larry Moehnke spoke with the Killeen City Council in efforts of their financial support on June 4.
Due to the city being in preliminary status of its Fiscal Year 2020 budget, Moehnke left the meeting with no definitive answer.
Mayor Jose Segarra said in a phone call to the Herald on Friday that setting the budget is a process and the city is directing City Manager Ron Olson to determine on how much “we can contribute to the shelter.”
“We are in the beginning of the process and will have a sit-down with the city manager on what we can consider,” Segarra said.
Fleming said she along with the Iglesia Bethesda Ministry will host Hope for Homeless benefit on July 6 at 3 p.m. at the Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E. Ave. E.
The shelter’s leadership is seeking $200,000 to reopen the shelter and remain open.
So far, through Facebook and GoFundMe, $5,420 was raised. As of Friday, the total amount of donations raised was $75,868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.