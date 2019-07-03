The tent city in downtown Killeen next to the shuttered Friends in Crisis homeless shelter had 23 tents on the grounds Wednesday.
The encampment now has two pop-up showers that look like upright tents that provide more privacy when showering.
There are also four camp-style toilets, chairs with trash bags attached at the bottom. The bags are removed from the chair when they need to be emptied and they are thrown in the dumpster, according to Joe Salinas.
Shelter operators closed the shelter May 18, saying they were out of money and needed to raise funds. Since then, some of the former residents have been living in tents on the grounds.
