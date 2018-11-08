BELTON - After around four hours of testimony that was at times emotional, no resolution was reached during the sentencing hearing phase of a double murder case on Thursday.
Olishea Lashawn Smith, 30, of Waco, testified at the hearing. She is facing life in prison after pleading guilty in June to a double murder in Harker Heights that happened last year. Smith shot and killed Dexter Lamont Prather, 42, of Waco, and Damion Hopkins, 27, of Colorado Springs, Colo., at a Heights nightclub on March 4, 2017. Hopkins grew up in Temple and has family there.
Judge John Gauntt of the 27th Judicial District Court will hear more testimony on the case and then will decide Smith’s punishment at the next sentencing hearing, tentatively scheduled for Dec. 3.
The first-degree felonies carry a sentencing range of 5-99 years to life in prison, said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman, previously. The guilty plea was not part of a plea deal arrangement.
Courtroom packed
The 27th Judicial District Court in Belton became so packed with members of three families and friends that court officials decided to move the hearing to a larger courtroom to accommodate the crowd.
After court reconvened in the 146th District Court on Thursday afternoon, the state called nine witnesses to give statements, including the club’s co-owner and an employee, a Harker Heights Police Department detective, and members from both families. Waldman submitted photos and three surveillance video clips from Club Empire depicting Smith and Prather entering the nightclub, the moments of the shooting and then Smith fleeing the club with other patrons.
Smith’s defense attorney, David Hudson of Waco, had time to call just one witness: Smith. Five more witnesses are set to give statements on Smith’s behalf in December, he said.
During testimony, Waldman attempted to establish that no other weapons besides Smith’s had been drawn in response to a fist-fight between Prather and Hopkins, that Smith was never in any danger, and that staff members were attempting to break up the altercation.
Hudson argued that there was a lack of security at the club, and that more people than just Prather and Hopkins were fighting.
Four staff members were on hand that night. None were trained security but were required to break up fights when they occurred, said Frederick Henderson, Club Empire co-owner, during testimony. A staff member could be seen on the surveillance video patting down male patrons after they entered the club, but not female patrons. Smith was not told to open her red purse where her handgun was concealed. She had a concealed carry permit.
“It was a normal night, busier than usual because of a concert (at another club),” Henderson said. “Everyone was dancing, and some people were shooting dice on one of the pool tables.” He said that gambling, illegal in Texas, usually happened in a back room but on occasion was brought to the front of the club.
He said a man wearing a maroon shirt and a woman in a gold dress came in and the man got involved in a dice game. Henderson later learned the man was Prather.
“He put a crooked dice in the game, which is something I watch for,” Henderson said. He asked Hopkins, a regular customer, to watch the man while he got more management personnel to confront Prather.
“He tried to put the crooks back in the game and (Hopkins) jumped off the couch and onto the pool table; he was upset,” Henderson said. He said words were exchanged followed by punches thrown by both men.
A club employee saw the fight happen from behind the bar.
“People in the club were heading over to stop the fight, and she just started shooting,” said Marque Ross. “When I looked up two people were laying on the floor.”
No weapons were found on either man. Both men were married and leave children behind.
