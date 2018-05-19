HARKER HEIGHTS — Library visitors learned simple ways to improve their diets by adding more fruit and vegetables Saturday morning.
“Food sustains us … and it provides a variety in our diet to get all the nutrients in,” said Jackie McLaughlin from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The goal of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is to teach communities with quality information on healthy dieting, meal planning and food budgeting.
“People don’t realize how easy it is to prepare food,” McLaughlin said. “They think … they have to do a whole lot or have to know about food to have a good dish.”
During her class “Cooking with Jackie,” McLaughlin explained what belongs in a well-balanced diet and showed different ways how to improve daily servings of fruit and vegetables.
Her main tip on how to provide and sustain a healthy diet is simple.
“Just try a lot of fruits and vegetables,” McLaughlin said. “Just try them and be creative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.