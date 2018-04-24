Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is in the news again and not in a good way.
The Hamilton County resident and former state representative for District 59, who lost that seat in 2012 to current representative J.D. Sheffield, has been the subject of controversy since defeating Tommy Merritt for Agriculture Commission post in 2014.
The latest in a series of Miller's questionable actions involves a San Antonio businessman being promised an advisory role on health care policy in return for contributing to Miller's campaign in 2015, according to the Austin American-Stateman.
Richard Branson, the owner of Atlantic Medical in San Antonio and a physician assistant, told the Stateman he contributed $1,000 to Miller's campaign "with the assurance of some type of position" the a rural health program.
Branson's hope was to "help provide guidance and counsel of better access to health care in Texas by promoting P A practice," according to the Statesman.
Branson said Miller's top political consultant, Todd M. Smith, conveyed the promise in exchange for the contribution, the Statesman reported.
Then, Smith asked Branson for a $29,000 personal loan, which has yet to be paid back, according to the Statesman.
Other questions have recently been raised about how Miller runs the rural health program. Last week, reports of another contributor to Miller's campaign being appointed to the Rural Health Task Force in 2016 were made public.
Rick Ray Redalen was a a former physician who had his medical license revoked or suspended in Iowa years ago, after he was convicted of perjury in a case involving his marriage to his 15-year-old former stepdaughter, according to the Associated Press.
Miller was also investigated by the Texas Rangers on allegations that he used campaign and state funds to take personal trips to Oklahoma and Mississippi in 2015.
Shortly after taking office, Miller flew to Oklahoma City to tour the Oklahoma National Stockyards and meet state officials to discuss agriculture, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Miller reportedly used $1,100 in state funds to receive a pain-killing treatment called the "Jesus Shot" while in Oklahoma in 2015. The treatment was created by a doctor who had his medical license in Ohio revoked for tax evasion.
Miller traveled to Mississippi and participated in a rodeo around that same time, also on the state's dime.
In a letter dated Sept. 8, 2016, Travis County assistant district attorney closed the investigation without charging Miller in the travel-related incident, citing the difficulty of proving the accusations.
Miller repaid the funds after the fact, according to Mark Loeffler, communications director for the Texas Department of Agriculture. As for the exact amount Miller repaid, Loeffler did not know. "That's ancient history," he said Tuesday.
Another recent challenge to Miller's actions came in the form of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's denial of the so-called "BBQ Bill" which would have required barbecue restaurants across the state to weigh brisket, sausage and other meats in front of customers at the time of purchase, according to LMTonline.
Let's make sure I understand this. Sid Miller's campaign aide made a promise to a perspective donor, but Miller didn't appoint him. Then the same campaign aide asked for a personal loan but hasn't paid it back. Miller used state funds to travel and has paid them back.
Sounds like some libtard made these accusations.
