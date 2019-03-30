The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.40 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 10 cents more than this day last week and 3 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, Valero at 4402 E. Rancier Ave. sold the cheapest gas at $2.25 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday afternoon. Texaco at 2901 W. Elms Road sold gas for $2.29 and Valero at 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop sold gas at $2.34.
Harker Heights prices
In Harker Heights on Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $2.31 a gallon. Rudy’s at 5621 E. Central Texas Expressway sold gas for $2.32, and Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive sold gas for $2.33.
Copperas Cove prices
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S.190 sold the cheapest gas at $2.34 a gallon. Both Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 and 7-Eleven at 501 N. 1st St. sold gas for $2.35.
State prices
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents more than this day last week and is five cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.63 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.33 per gallon.
National prices
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.68, which is nine cents more than this day last week and four cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Across the country, including Texas, March gasoline prices have roared in like a lion, thanks to increasing demand and tightening gasoline stocks. On the week, however, Texas is among the top 10 least expensive states for gasoline in the nation, but prices have been on the rise.
“Drivers in Texas are seeing some of the cheapest gas prices in the country, but the statewide average jumped a whopping 29 cents per gallon in just the last month,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “On a national scale, AAA forecasts that gas prices will trend up moving through the spring and into the summer, which, of course, means higher pump prices are likely for Texas drivers too.”
AAA is forecasting that the national average for a regular gallon of unleaded will rise to around $2.75. Crude prices will likely increase as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) continues to implement its agreement with other global crude producers to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day, which remains in effect through June. OPEC has announced that it will meet on June 25 and 26 and may announce a decision to end or extend its agreement at that time.
Additionally, U.S.-imposed sanctions meant to curtail crude exports from Iran and Venezuela will likely tighten global supply and help crude prices inch up this spring.
