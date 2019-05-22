Local residents will have a new option to get their pets spayed or neutered with the opening of the Texas Humane Heroes spay and neuter clinic on Friday at the Killeen Pet Adoption Center, 5501 Clear Creek Road in Killeen.
“We had heard from our pet partners in the Killeen area that there was a long wait for low cost spay and neuter options,” said Jeff Struchtemeyer, executive director of Texas Humane Heroes. Texas Humane Heroes began fundraising and received $20,000 from Cleo Bay Subaru and $15,000 from Banfield Pet Hospital to help open the clinic.
Texas Humane Heroes, which runs the Killeen Pet Adoption Center, periodically provides low-cost vaccination clinics for dogs and cats, and provides other services.
